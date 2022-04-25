Prévisions du marché de l’édition éducative numérique jusqu’en 2028 – Impact du COVID-19 et analyse mondiale

Le rapport de recherche mondial sur le marché de l’édition numérique éducative propose un examen approfondi des tendances actuelles, des dernières expansions, des conditions, de la taille du marché, des divers moteurs, des limitations et des acteurs clés ainsi que des détails sur leur profil. Le rapport de recherche sur le marché de l’édition numérique éducative propose les données historiques pour l’année 2016 à 2021 et met également à disposition les données prévisionnelles de l’année 2022 à 2028, basées sur les revenus. Avec l’aide de toutes ces informations, le rapport de recherche aide les contributeurs du marché à étendre leurs positions sur le marché. Fort de toutes ces explications, ce rapport d’étude de marché recommande une stratégie commerciale pour les acteurs actuels du marché afin de renforcer leur position sur le marché.

Le marché mondial de l’édition numérique éducative devrait croître avec un TCAC de 15,58 % de 2022 à 2028.

Les meilleurs acteurs de l’industrie sont :

Georg von Holtzbrinck,Hachette Livre,McGraw-Hill Education,Pearson,Yumpu,VIBAL,Diwa Learning Systems Inc (Diwa),KITE,Pelangi Publishing,PCI Educational Publishing,Sasbadi,Cambridge Publishing,Educomp Solutions Ltd.,Times Publishing Group,POPULAIRE ,Ulektz,Aptara,India Today Group

Segmentation du marché de l’édition numérique éducative par types :

Manuel numérique

Cahier d’évaluation numérique

Autres

Digital Educational Publishing Market Segmentation by Applications:

Primary school

Middle school

High school

University

Regional Analysis:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

