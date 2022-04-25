Analyse du marché des composants RF, taille, croissance, demande et perspectives 2022 à 2028 | TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices

Le rapport sur le marché des composants RF fournit des informations sur la taille, la part, les tendances, la croissance, la structure des coûts, le paysage de la concurrence sur le marché mondial, les moteurs du marché, les défis et les opportunités, la capacité, les revenus et les prévisions du marché pour 2028. Ce rapport comprend également l’étude globale et complète du Marché des composants RF avec tous ses aspects influençant la croissance du marché. Ce rapport est une analyse quantitative exhaustive de l’industrie des composants RF et fournit des données pour élaborer des stratégies visant à accroître la croissance et l’efficacité du marché.

Le marché des composants RF devrait enregistrer un TCAC de 13% au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2027

Segmentation des marchés :

Les principales entreprises présentées dans le rapport sur le marché des composants RF sont Ê-TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Qorvo Inc., Cree Inc., Flèche Électronique Inc.

Nouvelles et mises à jour

– October 2019 – RF specialist Qorvo acquired Cavendish Kinetics Inc. (CK) (provider of high-performance RF MEMS technology for antenna tuning applications). Several of the world’s leading smartphone suppliers have validated significant improvements in antenna performance through lower losses and higher linearity delivered by CK’s RF MEMS technology. Qorvo aims to build on the great work CK has done by optimizing and scaling the technology and applying it to other applications like infrastructure and defense.

Market Overview

Radio Frequency (RF) technology is vital to many sides of modern electronics. RF engineering is incorporated into almost everything helping to transmit or receiving a radio wave across the complete RF spectrum (3 kHz to 300 GHz) that includes cellular phones, radios, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology. With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and even greater wireless connectivity, there will be increased demand for RF components.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth. The advancement in consumer electronics and growing defense equipment requirements with the substantial growth in major emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, will further boost the demand for RF component market.

Advancement in Electronic Warfare (EW) Technology caters to the demand for RF components, which helps to drive the market. EW is the use of electromagnetic and directed energy controlling the electromagnetic spectrum. Major defense contractors shall incorporate more and more EW technology into their products in the coming decade. Lockheed-Martin, for example, features sophisticated EW technology in their new F-35 fighter allowing it to block energy frequencies and suppress radar. Many of these new EW systems utilize gallium-nitride (GaN) devices helping to meet their demanding power requirements with low-noise amplifiers (LNA).

Market Segmented By Types

Market Segmented By Applications

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

Key Takeaways from RF Components Report

─Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level – for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals

─Understand the different dynamics influencing the RF Components market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

─Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance – RF Components market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more

─Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

─Understand the industry supply chain with a deep dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

─Get a quick outlook on the market entropy – M&A’s, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

─Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the RF Components

