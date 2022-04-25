Perspectives du marché des centres de données australiens et opportunités dans les régions de toilettage : édition 2022 – NTT Communications Corporation, Equinix Inc., NEXTDC Limited, Atos SE, Fujitsu Ltd

Le rapport sur le marché du centre de données australien fournit des informations sur la taille du marché, la part, les tendances, la croissance, la structure des coûts, le paysage de la concurrence sur le marché mondial, les moteurs du marché, les défis et les opportunités, la capacité, les revenus et les prévisions pour 2028. Ce rapport comprend également l’étude globale et complète de le marché australien des centres de données avec tous ses aspects influençant la croissance du marché. Ce rapport est une analyse quantitative exhaustive de l’industrie des centres de données australiens et fournit des données pour élaborer des stratégies visant à accroître la croissance et l’efficacité du marché.

On estime que le marché australien des centres de données enregistrera un TCAC d’environ 4,5 % au cours de la période de prévision (2022 à 2027).

Les principales entreprises présentées dans le rapport sur le marché australien des centres de données sont – NTT Communications Corporation, Equinix Inc., NEXTDC Limited, Atos SE, Fujitsu Ltd, Canberra Data Centers Pty Ltd, AirTrunk Operating Pty Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Global Switch Limited, Telstra Corporation Limitée

– February 2022 – Equinix Inc.announced the opening of its fourth International Business Exchange data center in Melbourne, Australia, known as ME2, where the new facility supports the increasing demand for digital transformation globally, as well as MelbourneÕs smart city development and the interconnection needs of local customers, including The Salvation Army.

– April 2019 – Canberra Data Centres begins its construction of a new facility in Sydney that has the capability to reach 120MW in capacity. The first launch of the new facility will offer 13MW of capacity. Canberra Data Centres acquired the former Hewlett-Packard center in Aurora, in Eastern Creek, on 15 hectares of land to start this construction.

Market Overview

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of cloud services by organizations in both the private and government sector and the creation of infrastructure through cable networks. Further hyperscale public cloud service providers have been key in driving demand for data center services in Australia, particularly in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

– The increasing data has raised the demand for data centers in Australia. According to Cisco, in Australia, IP traffic will reach 1.9 Exabytes per month in 2022, up from 711 Petabytes per month in 2015. Further, its IP traffic will reach an annual run rate of 22.5 Exabytes in 2022, up from an annual run rate of 8.5 Exabytes in 2015. Also, there will be 237.0 million networked devices in 2022, up from 130.4 million in 2015. With such data generation by increasing advanced technology, such as cloud, IoT devices, and others, the demand for data centers significantly drives the market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

