Analyse de la taille, de la part et des tendances du marché du portail patient ambulatoire par application par région et prévisions de segment, 2022-2028

Les dernières recherches sur le rapport sur le marché Portail patient ambulatoire couvrent les prévisions et les analyses aux niveaux mondial, régional et national. L’étude fournit des informations historiques de 2016 à 2022 ainsi qu’une prévision de 2022 à 2028 étayée à la fois par le volume et les revenus (en millions de dollars). L’étude entière couvre les facteurs clés et les restrictions du marché Portail patient ambulatoire. ce rapport comprenait une section spéciale sur l’impact de la COVID-19. En outre, le marché du portail patient ambulatoire (par principaux acteurs clés, par types, par principales applications et régions), les perspectives du segment, l’évaluation de l’entreprise, le paysage de la concurrence et les tendances. Le rapport offre également un aperçu à 360 degrés du paysage concurrentiel des industries du portail patient ambulatoire.

Le marché du portail patient ambulatoire devrait enregistrer un TCAC d’environ 18,1 %, sur la période de prévision de 2022 à 2028.

Acteurs clés :

Hôpital Dameron, Portail patient Bridge, Solutionreach, Updox, Orion Health, RWJBarnabas Health, Astria Health, Parsek, Saint Vincent Medical Group, Jackson Health System, SUNY Downstate, Kingsbrook Jewish, Methodist Healthcare

Segmentation du marché par type :

Basé sur le cloud

Sur site

Segmentation du marché par application :

Hôpitaux

Cliniques, etc…

Regions Covered by 2022 to 2028 Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Report are:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and more)

