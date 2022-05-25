insectes comestibles avec un taux de croissance régional parmi les principales entreprises et les prévisions

Market overview

The global edible insects market is poised to witness substantial growth during the considered period.

In the food and feed industry, increased market interest in edible insects is growing due to essential amino acids and minerals, which have numerous health benefits associated with consumption. Edible insects are rich in calories, fiber, energy, minerals, vitamins and fatty acids, which have shown unlimited trend for edible insect products. Additionally, the increased preference for natural ingredients in food and beverage products has fueled global consumer demand for edible insects.

In addition, the increasing effect of the use of chemical fertilizers and other harmful substances in the crop sector on the environment has increased the demand for organic foods due to the low environmental impact on nutrition and safety. of life, which is expected to expand the global edible insects market over the forecast period. Edible insects used in food and beverages are also relatively cheaper, which has spurred the food and beverage industry’s appetite for edible insects.

Additionally, they are used in the food and beverage industry and, due to high concentrations of amino acids and minerals, have a possible use in animal feed. The restricted supply of edible insects and the lack of regulatory regulations are, however, likely to hamper the development of the edible insects market during the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the prominent players featured in the global edible insects market are Thailand Unique (Thiland), Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. (Finland), Haocheng Mealworms Inc. (China), Chapul Inc. (USA), Nutribug Ltd. (UK), Bugsolutely Ltd. (Thiland), Eap Group and Sarl (France).

Segmental analysis

The demand for edible insects is segmented by form, including caterpillars, bees, ants and wasps, beetles, scale insects, grasshoppers, crickets and mealworms, among others. Beetles, led by crickets, have the higher market share of the two. A rich source of protein, edible beetles are a healthier alternative to chicken and beef. Additionally, the widespread use of edible crickets and mealworms in the preparation of snacks, protein bars and energy bars is driving the development of edible insects in this segment.

The demand for the edible insects market is segmented, on the basis of use, into food and beverages, bakery products, salty treats, animal feed and others. Due to the high content of protein, vitamins, potassium, zinc, calcium and amino acids, the increased use of edible insects in savory snacks dominates this category. Additionally, increased demand for convenience foods and savory snacks is accelerating the development of the global edible insects market over the forecast period.

The industry is segmented into in-store sales system and non-store sales system on the basis of distribution channel. However, based on the one-stop shopping experience, the in-store sales channel dominates the market.

Regional overview

Global demand for edible insects is split between North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the Globe (RoW).

Asia-Pacific leads in demand for edible insects, followed by the rest of the world. Thailand is the top user of edible insects due to growing knowledge about the benefits of eating edible insects. Also, the growing knowledge of insect farming is seen as the main driver in this field.

Further, rising demand for natural ingredients in convenience foods is expected to fuel the growth of edible insects market over the assessment period in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan. .

Additionally, in food preparation, Brazil and South Africa are experiencing increased consumption of edible insects crickets and beetles, which is expected to fuel the global demand for edible insects. High consumption in Africa and increased usage in countries such as UAE is driving the market growth in the region.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and if necessary, we will review Covid19 footprints for better market and industry analysis. Kindly get in touch for more details.

