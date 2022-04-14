Analyse du marché des appareils grand public LTE 2021 par développements récents et demande jusqu’en 2027 | Samsung, Apple, LG, Lenovo, Pantech, Microsoft, HTC, ASUSTeK, BlackBerry, NETGEAR

Le rapport Appareils grand public LTE Market 2021 aide les clients à prendre des décisions commerciales et à comprendre les stratégies des principaux acteurs du secteur. Le rapport appelle également à des résultats axés sur le marché dérivant des études de faisabilité pour les besoins des clients. Market Insights Reports garantit des aspects qualifiés et vérifiables des données de marché fonctionnant dans le scénario en temps réel. Les études analytiques sont menées pour garantir les besoins des clients avec une compréhension approfondie des capacités du marché dans le scénario en temps réel.

LTE Consumer Devices Market is expected to garner $997 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 58.2% during the forecast period 2013-2020.

Markets Segmentation:

Top leading Companies Profiled in LTE Consumer Devices Market Report are Samsung, Apple, LG, Lenovo, Pantech, Microsoft, HTC, ASUSTeK, BlackBerry, NETGEAR, NTT DoCoMo, ZTE, D-LINK, Toshiba, Fujitsu, Xiaomi, Micromax, Huawei, Sony, TP-Link

News and Updates

December 2020 – AT&T LTE-M and NB-IoT network was launched in late 2019; by the fourth quarter of 2020, the company added 20 million connected devices to its network. These connections consist of automotive, consumer electronics, fleet, healthcare, insurance, industrial IoT/manufacturing, public sector, retail, and security sectors.

June 2020 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. completed validation of its Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT Modem’s capabilities for Japanese network operator NTT DOCOMO’s 3GPP Release-14 LTE-M network. The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is Qualcomm Technologies’ latest global solution for multimode IoT connectivity around the world. It is a compact and low-power-consuming device.

Market Overview

LTE devices technology is expected to positively impact mobile communication with the creation of differentiated value propositions and along with brand leadership positioning. LTE devices offer varied scope in terms of operability as it can operate in both Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) modes allowing flexibility to the operators. LTE devices offer seamless IP connectivity between packet data network and user equipment without any disruptions to the end-user applications. Latest technologies such as potential hybrid network and network sharing are projected to proliferate LTE devices market growth over the next six years. LTE devices offer harmonization of mobile technologies including CDMA and WiMAX with smooth evolution path and high-spectrum flexibility.

Companies are actively working on IoT along with its high growth opportunities in multiple vertical across the market ranging from healthcare to energy utilities and from automotive to robotics. The size of the 3GPP ecosystem is projecetd to further drive commercialisation of IoT, with mobile operators, infrastructure suppliers, chipset and module manufacturers, device companies as well as development and testing houses supporting new services. In turn, this is pushing operators to provide broadband solutions on both mobile networks under the scope of LTE-M and NB-IoT thereby defining and creating new bundle plans by the help of combined mobile and fixed services.

The LTE IoT Market is segmented by Service (Professional, Managed), Product Type (NB-IoT, LTE-M), End-user Industry (IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Retail (Digital Ecommerce), Healthcare, Industrial), and Geography.

Market Segmented By Types

Smartphones

Tablets

Dongles

Routers

Other

Market Segmented By Applications

Commercial

Personal

Regional Analysis:

Europe is gaining the LTE IoT market presence owing to the widespread adoption of the LTE technology for enterprises’ IoT applications. The well-established presence of some of the prominent players across the region such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd, u-blox AG among others is expected to further assit the regional market in the overall growth.

The region is leading in terms of LTE IoT coverage area, with some of the ongoing development by the prominent players across the region, fueling the demand across the region. For instances, Huawei and Vodafone opened an open lab in Newbury, UK, for R&D of LTE IoT technologies and applications.

